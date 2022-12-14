The year 2022 will be over in a few weeks. OctaFX still has a couple more treats (and incentives) to bring you closer to your financial goals. This week’s special is about energy commodities and cryptocurrencies!

Energy markets tend to trend well and be quite volatile, making large price swings. Invariably, energy trading is ideal for traders looking for a high-profit potential.

Why you should trade energy commodities with OctaFX

Curate your portfolio with stable assets: commodities have little to do with the volatility of the currency and stock markets. Energy trading is a reliable means of risk mitigation even during periods of economic uncertainty—you can make profits in both rising and falling markets. Diversify your investment portfolio: rather than locking up all of your capital in currency trades, you can trade commodities without owning the actual asset. OctaFX enables trading against price movements without having to buy or sell the actual asset. OctaFX provides traders with easy access to the market, low fees, and high liquidity. Get up to 15% lower spreads on energy commodities and cryptocurrency. Raise your profit potential by taking advantage of the broker’s 1:1000 leverage promo before December 18, 2022.

Why you should trade cryptocurrencies and minors with OctaFX

Diversify your investment portfolio: trade up to 30 digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, and many more. Non-stop market trading: you can trade cryptocurrencies seven days a week. Get a 100% double deposit bonus and enjoy 15% lower spreads on cryptocurrencies and minor currency pairs between 19 and 26 December 2022.

OctaFX is a global broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and a variety of services already utilized by clients from 150 countries with more than 12 million trading accounts. Free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools they provide help clients reach their investment goals. The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities and small to medium enterprises.

On a side note, OctaFX has also won more than 50 awards since its foundation, including the 2021 ‘Best ECN Broker’ award from World Finance and the 2022 ‘Best Global Broker Asia’ award from International Business Magazine.