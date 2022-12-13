Shoppers have commenced a huge rush for last-minute deals as the 2022 edition of Konga Yakata ends today, Monday, December 12, 2022.

Konga Yakata, the Black Friday sale of Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, is widely regarded as the biggest sale of the year in the annual shopping calendar in Nigeria.

Already, thousands of savvy shoppers had besieged the Konga website – www.konga.com from midnight on Sunday to be among the first to grab the huge array of special deals and other mouthwatering offers put together by Konga for the last day of the promotion. The increased shopping activity recorded on the website from the early hours of the morning had resulted in a noticeable spike in traffic, with lengthened shopping sessions indicating that many were combing the site for eye-catching deals and incentives.

Among the top product categories receiving major attention from customers early today were Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and Groceries, understandably as more people look to meet their festive season shopping needs. Consequently, items such as cooking oil, rice, pasta, tomato paste, washing/cleaning detergents, and non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, among others, featured prominently in the orders placed. Other categories witnessing significant activity today include Home & Kitchen Appliances, Computing, Electronics, Fashion and Mobile Phones, etc.

The buzz for the last day of Konga Yakata 2022 is equally expected to be replicated offline in Konga stores nationwide including those in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Kano, Owerri, Uyo and Warri, among others, with historic data indicating that some categories of shoppers often prefer to target the physical stores as a strategy to beat the rush online while also taking advantage of special in-store deals.

Traditionally, Konga is known to offer its customers a variety of extra discounts and special offers on the last day of major promotions as a means of compensating last-minute shoppers who may have been constrained from participating in the earlier days of the campaign.

Despite recent calls from a section of the audience for an extension, the curtains are expected to fall on the 2022 edition of Konga Yakata by midnight today, December 12, 2022, after an action-packed month-long sale which commenced on November 11.

