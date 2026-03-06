The decisive months of the European football season await us. Any mistake can be very costly, so teams play to their full potential, and the intrigue remains until the final minutes.

Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Monaco, March 6

Just recently, these teams met in the Champions League knockout phase play-offs. PSG proceeded to the next stage, but it wasn’t an easy journey for the Parisians – Monaco were leading in both matches, but lost their advantage after being reduced to ten men.

The Monégasques will want to prove their worth and take revenge in the new match. The Parisians cannot afford to make any mistakes. They have waited too long for the opportunity to take first place in the standings to give Lens another chance to close in on them. Luis Enrique’s team is expected to play with its best lineup and give its all – they will still have five days before their Champions League match against Chelsea.

W1 – 1.304, X – 5.95, W2 – 8.3

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, March 7

The Spanish champions appear to be the favorites, but the odds suggest that anything is possible in this match. The Catalans are sure to be tired – the team had a very difficult game against Atlético in the Copa del Rey semi-finals. Koundé and Balde were injured in the match against the Madrid side, while Pedri and Raphinha played to the limit of their strength, and Lewandowski isn’t expected on the pitch for the upcoming game.

At the same time, Frenkie de Jong should return, which will add ideas in midfield. Athletic have long since lost their chance of a top-4 finish in the league, but they will certainly be fired up to face their arch-rivals. The Lions have a score to settle after their last two encounters this season: Barcelona won 4-0 in La Liga and 5-0 in Supercopa de España.

W1 – 4.875, X – 4.675, W2 – 1.677

Milan vs Inter, March 8

The teams are separated by 10 points. It seems that even if Inter lose, they will have nothing to worry about. But this is a case where it’s worth considering not only the standings, but also the schedule. The Serie A leaders have matches against Atalanta, Fiorentina, Roma and Como ahead of them. And given that Chivu’s team will play at least some of these games without Lautaro Martínez, as well as the Nerazzurri’s problems in big matches this season, the situation isn’t that simple.

Of course, to keep the intrigue alive this season, Milan also need to improve. But for the fans and players, even a victory in a single match against their archrivals will be very welcome. Massimiliano Allegri will surely push his players to give their all.

W1 – 3.6, X – 3.04, W2 – 2.24

Pre-match analysis helps you assess the form of teams, their tournament motivation and key factors for upcoming games.