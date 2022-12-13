Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed the day with a loss of N25 billion in market capitalization, as bears regained their grip on the local bourse.

The All Share Index (ASI) decreased by 0.09% to close at 48,853.54 points. In the same vein, market capitalization depreciated by N25 billion.

As of the close of the market on Tuesday, the stock market value stood at N26.6 trillion. Year-to-date, the stock market has advanced by 6137.1 basis points or 12.56%.

Meanwhile, market breadth closed negative as SMURFIT led 13 gainers, with 16 losers topped by SCOA at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 48,853.54points

Previous ASI: 48,899.08 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.09%

% Y-t-D: 12.56%

Market Cap: N 26.609 trillion

Volume: 162.9million

Value: N3.87billion

Deals: 3,286

NGX Top ASI gainers

SMURFIT up +10.00% to close at N0.22

CORNERST up +8.70% to close at N0.50

BUACEMENT up + 3.60% to close at N95.00

FTNCOCOA up +3.23% to close at N0.32

ZENITHBANK up +2.45% to close at N23.00

NGX Top ASI losers

SCOA down – 9.30% to close at N0.78

CHAMS down – 8.70% to close at N0.21

JAIZBANK down – 8.42% to close at N0.87

LASACO down – 6.67% to close at N0.84

UPL down – 5.46% to close at N1.73

Top 3 by Volume

STERLNBANK – 31,611,494

GTCO – 19,208,074

CHAMS – 16,424,629

Top 3 by Value

MTNN- N2,596,032,633

GTCO– N403,287,713

ZENITHBANK – N323,616,050

News continues after this ad