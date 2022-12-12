The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has announced the listing of two new futures contracts for the NGX30 and NGX PENSION indices, expiring on 16 June 2023.

The statement, signed by the Head of Listings and Regulations Department of NGX Regulation Limited, Godstime Iwenekhai, said:

“Trading License Holders and investing public are hereby notified of the listing of NGX30 INDEX and NGX PENSION INDEX Futures Contracts (expiring 16 June 2023) on Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) today, 12 December 2022.”

Listing prices: The Exchange said that the NGX30 Index contract (with symbol NGX30M3 and ISIN code NGNGX20INM36) was listed at a price of N1,836.25 per unit, while the NGX Pension Index contract (with the symbol NGXPENSIONM3 and ISIN code NGNGXPEINM37) was listed at a price of N1,782 per unit.

The NGX began the trading week on a positive note with a gain of N10 billion in market capitalization.

The NGX All-Share Index which tracks the performance of stocks across the board rose by 0.04% to 48,899.08 basis points, extending gains made from the previous week. Investors traded 236.59 million shares valued at N2.52 billion in 3,337 deals, a 134.66% increase from 100.82 million shares worth N1.14 billion exchanged in 2,440 deals on Friday.

The top five gainers of the day were Learn Africa Plc (9.70%), Jaiz Bank Plc (9.20%), SCOA Nigeria Plc (8.86%), Sunu Assurance Plc (7.14%), and J.A. Paul Gold & Ventures Plc (3.70%). Decliners were Royal Exchange plc (-9.88%), Neimeth Pharmaceuticals Plc (-8.57%), AXA Mansard Insurance Plc (-4.52%), Sterling Bank Plc (-3.60%), and Courtville Business Solutions Plc (-2.17%).

By volume, Access Holdings Plc was the most traded stock as investors exchanged 120.98 million units of its shares in 172 deals, followed by Jaiz Bank Plc at 19.04 million shares in 52 deals. By value, Access Holdings also dominated the charts at N1.03bn worth of shares in 172 deals.