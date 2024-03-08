The Board of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Dr. Olumide Adedeji as the substantive Managing Director of the Bank.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and seen by Nairametrics.

According to the statement signed by Timothy Gbadeyan, the Company Secretary, the appointment is effective today (March 7, 2024).

The statement reads:

“This is to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited and members of the public, particularly the shareholders of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc that Dr. Olumide Adedeji has been appointed as the substantive Managing Director of the Bank effective March 7, 2024”.

Profile of Dr. Olumide Adedeji

According to the statement, prior to his appointment, Dr. Olumide Adedeji was the Executive Director in charge of Business Development, Information Technology, Operations, and Customer Experience.

He was subsequently appointed by the Board as the Acting Managing Director in January 2024.

Dr. Olumide Adedeji is a Deloitte-trained finance expert with international banking experience at Standard Chartered Bank as well as FCMB, Diamond Bank (now Access Bank), Equitorial Trust Bank (now Sterling Bank), and Fidelity Bank among others.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. He has over 27 years of diverse experience in Consumer & Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Strategy and Planning, Private banking, Risk management, Operations, Commercial Banking, Corporate Audit, Consulting and Telecoms Sales at Globacom Limited.

He is a doctorate degree holder from the University of Ibadan and has had extended training at several reputable institutions including Lagos Business School and, the University of Oxford, among others. The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.