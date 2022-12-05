African Industrialist, the philanthropist, and founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has received the Nigerian Army Recognition Award for his support to the Nigerian Army through the BUA Foundation and his personal philanthropy, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa). The award was presented by Nigeria’s President, H.E. President Muhammad Buhari accompanied by the Chief of Army Staff Lt. General Faruk Yahaya at the 2022 Nigerian Army Chief of Army Staff Conference in Sokoto state.

Speaking, Abdul Samad Rabiu said: “Personally, I am very honored to have received this recognition award today. I thank the Nigerian Army for this recognition; it is a call to do more. Our security agencies are doing so much and have sacrificed a lot to keep us safe. We must acknowledge visible progress and support where we can as individuals and private sector”. He further enjoined others in the private sector to join hands in supporting visible government efforts in the security and social development space.

In his remark, the COAS, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya reeled out the numerous achievements of the Nigerian Army and thanked eminent Nigerians, other security agencies, and the government for supporting the Nigerian Army in its quest to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty against external aggression whilst also giving aid to civil authorities in mitigating internal security challenges in the country.

According to the Nigerian Army, Abdul Samad Rabiu’s contributions include a 2 billion Naira donation to the Army, plans to refurbish and equip science laboratories as well as libraries in 6 command secondary schools across the various regions in Nigeria, infrastructure development and refurbishment of barracks, provision of kits, equipment amongst others.

In related news, Abdul Samad Rabiu was named the CEO of the Year (2022) whilst BUA Group/ASR Africa bagged three awards namely, ‘Best Company in Social Impact and Human Capital Advancement in Africa’, ‘Impact Investor of the Year, and ‘Best Company in Infrastructure Development’ at the 16th Annual Africa CSR Awards (SERAS) for driving impactful change and sustainable development through various ASR Africa and BUA Foundation projects in the year under review.

