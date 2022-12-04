It was nine years in November 2022 since the federal government privatized the electricity sector. Since then, the power sector as it is also called is divided into three value chains which are, power generation, power transmission, and power distribution.

The electricity distribution and generation companies in Nigeria became privatized in 2013, with the federal government retaining the ownership of the transmission company.

The country has twenty-three (23) power-generating plants connected to the national grid, with the capacity to generate electricity. These plants are managed by generation companies (GenCos), independent power providers, and Niger Delta Holding companies.

Today, Nigeria has about eleven distribution companies that ensure power is brought directly to your home across all states of the country.

These distribution companies, which are known as ‘Discos’ are 11 in number and they are like privately-run companies with a board of directors and management team.

Depending on which state you reside in, you are expected to pay your electricity bills to a distribution company.

Except for Lagos State, all states have a single distribution company that serves them. This excludes remote areas that share borders with neighbouring states.

Here are details of each Electricity Disco across states, and each franchise covered:

Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC)

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has a franchise for the distribution and sale of electricity across the Federal Capital Territory, Niger State, Kogi State, and Nassarawa State.

KANN Utility Limited (KANN) is the 60% equity holder in AEDC while the Federal Government of Nigeria holds a 40% equity. The Disco is located at Ziquinchor Street, Off IBB Way, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.

Victor Osadolor is the chairman while Adeoye Fadeyibi is the MD/ CEO.

Benin Electricity Distribution Company

BEDC is in charge of retail electricity distribution in Delta, Edo, Ekiti, and Ondo States, with a geographical coverage of 55,770 square kilometers.

The company operates from twenty-five (25) business districts with approximately 350 offices spread across four (4) states with a population of approximately 13 million people and approximately 4 million households. Henry Ajagbawa is the CEO

Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDC)

Eko Disco’s head office is located at 24/25 Marina Street, Lagos Island, and covers one part of Lagos State.

The Disco covers Lagos South (Ojo, Festac, Ijora, Mushin (also Orile areas), Apapa, Lekki (also Ibeju areas), Lagos Island (also Ajele areas) and parts of Ogun State (Agbara).

Tinuade Sanda is the MD/CEO.

Enugu Electricity Distribution Plc (EEDC)

This Disco’s head office is located at 62 Okpara Avenue, Enugu, Enugu State, and covers Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, and Imo.

Sir Emeka Offor is the chairman while Mr. Praveen Chorghade is the MD/CEO who previously worked in Tata Power.

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Plc (IBEDC)

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) is among the Discos with the highest number of customers, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in June 2022.

The Disco’s head office is located in the Capital Building, 115 MKO Abiola Way, Ibadan, Oyo State, covering Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Kwara, and parts of Niger, Ekiti, and Kogi states. Dr. Henry Ajagbawa is the MD/CEO.

Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC)

It is the largest power distribution company in Sub-Saharan Africa with head office located on Secretariat Road, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Alausa-Ikeja.

The Disco operates 6 business unit (BU) which includes: Abule Egba BU, Ikeja BU, Shomolu BU, Ikorodu BU, Oshodi BU, and Akowonjo BU.

Ikeja Electric services the northern part of Lagos state, servicing over one million customers.

Mr. Kola Adesina is the chairman while Folake Soetan is the Chief Executive Officer of Ikeja Electric.

Jos Electricity Distribution Plc (JEDC)

JEDC is located at 9 Ahmadu Bello Way, Jos, Plateau State and covers Bauchi, Benue, Gombe, and Plateau state.

It was one of the first DisCos re-taken by the government from its core investors.

The chairman is Alhaji Babangida Inuwa while Engr. Abdu Mohammed is the MD/CEO.

Kaduna Electricity Distribution Plc (KAEDCO)

Kaduna Electric currently has 8 Area offices and 147 customer service centers across the four states with a customer population of about 490,000.

Kaduna Electric is the 7th largest DisCo in distribution capacity and the 6th largest in the number of households among the 11 Distribution Companies (DisCos).

The office is located in Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna, Kaduna State, and covers Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara states.

Engr. Yusuf Usman Yahaya is the MD/CEO of the Kaduna Disco.

Kano Electricity Distribution Plc (KEDC)

KEDC head office is located at 1 Niger Street, Kano State covering Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa states.

KEDC gets its bulk power supply from the following: Kumbotso, Zaria Town, and Jos Transmission Stations.

Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc (PHEDC)

PHEDC is at Moscow Road, Port-Harcourt, and Rivers State and delivers power for a total of 14 million people across Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Rivers state.

The chairman is Ransome Owan, while Dr. Henry Ajagbawa is the MD/CEO.

Yola Electricity Distribution Company Plc (YEDC)

YEDC is located at No 2 Atiku Abubakar Road, Jimeta-Yola, Adamawa State, and is the distribution company responsible for the distribution of energy to Adamawa, Taraba, Borno, and Yobe states of Nigeria.

It was formally taken over by Quest Electricity Nigeria Limited on 1st January 2022.

The chairman is Omatseyin Ayida, while Umar Abubakar Hashidu is the MD/CEO.

