A website purporting to be an official portal for applicants seeking funding for their businesses from the government is fake.

The website with the link NationalStartupInvestmentFund.com claims to facilitate applications for the Start-up fund based on the new Startup Bill.

However, a closer look reveals the website is fake and not backed by any Federal Government agency. As such, the Nigerian Startup Act has issued a warning to innocent startup owners to avoid the website.

Officials of the Secretariat handling the Startup Act shared this press release with Nairametrics.



“The Nigeria Startup Act wishes to draw the attention of the Nigerian populace to the fraudulent message being spread on the internet by a malicious website.

The fraudulent website purporting to be startup funding is asking Nigerian citizens to apply for a national startup investment fund claimed to be backed by the Federal Ministry of Industry, trade, and investment.

This information is not listed on the Nigeria Startup Act official website which makes it malicious and should be disregarded by the public. Kindly refer to our official website and social media accounts for legitimate information about the progress of the Nigeria Startup Act.”

Why this matters: There are unscrupulous actors looking to exploit the government’s initiatives to extort innocent founders and business owners.

As such, it is important to first verify these handles or websites by contacting government officials.

The government also uses its own handles and this can be found on its official social media handles.

This disclaimer serves as a warning to all to desist from subscribing to faceless websites.