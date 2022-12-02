Nigerians living in Lagos are now eligible for International Driver’s Permit license beginning in December 2022.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director of Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) in Lagos, Mr Akin-George Fashola, on Thursday in Lagos.

He said the issuance of International Certificates for vehicles and International Driver’s Permits are in line with international requirements.

International Requirements: The DG noted that all stakeholders were engaged while the issuance process was finalized, citing that the International Driver’s Permits were in line with international requirements.

He also revealed that the permit, as specified in section 326 (U) of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL) 2018, included a class or description of the vehicle and an examination of the vehicle. He then urged that privately registered vehicle that was within five years from the date of manufacture shall be exempted from the mandatory computerised routine inspection carried out by the VIS.

News continues after this ad

“The mandatory computerised routine inspection is stated in schedule 1, section 326 (10) of the State’s TSRL, 2018, noting that Pre-Registration inspections (Auto Vin) would have recorded such vehicles for exemption.

“All that will be required from the owners of such vehicles is to get an Exemption Certificate from the VIS. The exclusion is one of the ways to prevent the Computerised Vehicles Inspection Centres across the state from being over-clogged with vehicles,” Fashola said.

The director also disclosed that the VIS had commenced clamping down on rickety commercial vehicles.

In case you missed it: Recall that Nairametrics reported earlier that The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA), has announced plans to create additional vehicle parking lane markings in select locations across the state.

LASPA said that the parking lane markings would further guide motorists and pedestrians on appropriate parking regulations and spaces and minimise indiscriminate parking, confusion and uncertainty while conveying a range of information to residents on parking procedures within each specified environment.

News continues after this ad