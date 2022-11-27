The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA), has announced plans to create additional vehicle parking lane markings in select locations across the state.

LASPA maintained that all these efforts by the authority are geared towards improving the parking system of the state.

This was made known by the general manager of LASPA, Adebisi Adelabu, who stated that the vehicle parking lane mark exercise is expected to commence on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Speaking on the planned initiative, Adelabu added that the designated streets within Surulere, Ikoyi, Lekki, Obalende, Ikeja, and Victoria Island axis of the state will experience this development as the authority is set to improve street parking from 2023.

Benefits of park lane markings: The LASPA boss said that the parking lane markings will further guide motorists and pedestrians on appropriate parking regulations and spaces, minimise indiscriminate parking, confusion and uncertainty while conveying a range of information to residents on parking procedures within each specified environment.

Adelabu noted that the lane markings will also include special consideration for people living with disabilities and signposts for parking directives, among other features.

The general manager, however, solicited the understanding of residents within the locations who might be affected by any inconvenience the process might cause, assuring that the government is working rigorously in regulating and improving the parking culture as part of its Traffic Management and Transportation Agenda to ensure parking is convenient, safe and secure across the state.

For catchup: Recall that earlier in September, following public outcry and criticisms by Lagosians over the parking lane markings, Lagos State Government insisted that its decision to levy users of setbacks for parking lots was legal and that it was not out to extort residents in the state.

The state’s commissioner for transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, explained that contrary to claims, LASPA was empowered by law to collect park levies.

He pointed out that the agency was created to find a lasting solution to the issues of indiscriminate and illegal parking across the state as well as aid in the prompt reduction of traffic gridlock experienced by residents.

LASPA recently unveiled plans to begin full implementation of the parking policy in the second quarter of 2023 and has continued to sensitise the public on the need to embrace the parking culture as the Authority is instituting an ideal parking system for all residents.