The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed today’s trading session with a loss of N62 billion in market capitalization, even as bears regain dominance on the local bourse.

The All-Share Index (ASI) decreased by 0.23% to close at 47,322.97 points. In the same vein, market capitalization depreciated by N62 billion.

As of the close of the market on Tuesday, the stock market value stood at N25.7 trillion. Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 4606.53 basis points or 10.78%.

Meanwhile, market breadth closed negative as CHAMS led 13 gainers, with 14 losers topped by NEIMETH at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 47,322.97 points

News continues after this ad

Previous ASI: 47,436.45 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.23%

News continues after this ad

% Y-t-D: 10.78%

Market Cap: N25,775 trillion

Volume: 120.9million

Value: N1.64billion

Deals: 3,022

NGX Top ASI gainers

CHAMS up +9.09% to close at N0.24

WAPIC up +6.06% to close at N0.35

NPFMCRFBK up + 5.33% to close at N1.58

JAIZBANK up +3.66% to close at N0.85

FCMB up +3.08% to close at N3.35

NGX Top ASI losers

NEIMETH down – 7.97% to close at N1.27

NB down – 7.66% to close at N45.20

CAVERTON down – 5.68% to close at N0.83

ETI down – 5.16% to close at N10.10

UBN down – 4.58% to close at N6.25

Top 3 by Volume

TRANSCORP– 34,589,996

ACCESSCORP – 11,170,020

ZENITHBANK – 9,330,852

Top 3 by Value

MTNN – N354,281,063

ZENITHBANK – N202,528,173

GTCO- N169,379,594