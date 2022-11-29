The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed today’s trading session with a loss of N62 billion in market capitalization, even as bears regain dominance on the local bourse.
The All-Share Index (ASI) decreased by 0.23% to close at 47,322.97 points. In the same vein, market capitalization depreciated by N62 billion.
As of the close of the market on Tuesday, the stock market value stood at N25.7 trillion. Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 4606.53 basis points or 10.78%.
Meanwhile, market breadth closed negative as CHAMS led 13 gainers, with 14 losers topped by NEIMETH at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
NGX ASI: 47,322.97 points
News continues after this ad
Previous ASI: 47,436.45 points
Percentage Day Change: 0.23%
News continues after this ad
% Y-t-D: 10.78%
Market Cap: N25,775 trillion
Volume: 120.9million
Value: N1.64billion
Deals: 3,022
NGX Top ASI gainers
CHAMS up +9.09% to close at N0.24
WAPIC up +6.06% to close at N0.35
NPFMCRFBK up + 5.33% to close at N1.58
JAIZBANK up +3.66% to close at N0.85
FCMB up +3.08% to close at N3.35
NGX Top ASI losers
NEIMETH down – 7.97% to close at N1.27
NB down – 7.66% to close at N45.20
CAVERTON down – 5.68% to close at N0.83
ETI down – 5.16% to close at N10.10
UBN down – 4.58% to close at N6.25
Top 3 by Volume
TRANSCORP– 34,589,996
ACCESSCORP – 11,170,020
ZENITHBANK – 9,330,852
Top 3 by Value
MTNN – N354,281,063
ZENITHBANK – N202,528,173
GTCO- N169,379,594
Leave a Reply