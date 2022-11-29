The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has said that Usman Dan Fodio University in Sokoto State now runs on off-grid power.

This is according to a statement by the managing director of the REA, Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad on his official Twitter page on Tuesday, November 29. According to his statement, the Agency had successfully installed a 2.0-megawatt (MW) hybrid power plant at the Usman Dan Fodio University as of Monday, November 28. He wrote:

“Usman Dan Fodio University is the 8th Energizing Education Programme (EEP) Phase 1 project to be completed and commissioned. I am delighted that we have not relented in the implementation of the government’s objectives for this program. This year, we officially flagged off project No. 1 under Phase 2.”

The project was officially commissioned by President Buhari, represented by the Hon. Min. of Police Affairs, H.E Dr. Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi.

The REA had earlier contracted 5 renewable energy companies to build solar hybrid power plants in seven federal universities and two teaching hospitals under the energizing education program (EEP) at the cost of $105 million. The renewable energy companies are Em-One Energy Solutions (JV), Znshine PV-Tech Co. Ltd, Dongfang Electric International Corporation (DEC), DEC & Mutual Commitment Company Ltd (DEC-MCC), and Eauxwell Nigeria Ltd & Greencells GMBH.

The renewable energy companies will engineer, procure and construct power plants and provide streetlights within the selected universities. The companies will also rehabilitate existing distribution infrastructure within the universities and oversee the operation and maintenance of the power plants for a year.

The project is supported by the World Bank.

Finer details: Further information from the REA shows that the hybrid power plant is powering the main campus of the University, including the popular Usman Dan Fodio University Network (UDUNET) and the main library. The REA also says the government’s EEP intervention at the University comes with a workshop and training center (WTC) and over 8 kilometers of solar-powered streetlights on campus.

In case you missed it: In October 2022, the REA said Phase 1 of the EEP benefitted 127,000 students and 28,000 staff of universities, 4,700 staff in teaching hospitals (including 819 doctors), and powered 2,850 streetlights.

Nigeria’s power minister, Abubakar Aliyu had earlier announced that the Muhammadu Buhari administration was in full support of enhancing Nigeria’s renewable energy subsector and developing off-grid power solutions for households, businesses, and institutions.

In September 2022, Aliyu outlined the administration’s four renewable policies as follows; National Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Policy; National Renewable Energy Action Plan; National Energy Efficiency Action Plan; and Sustainable Energy for All Action Agenda.