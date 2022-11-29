For many road users in Nigeria, commuting comes with its unique challenges as the public transportation system has clearly become inadequate in most cities. While an increase in private car ownership and ride-hailing apps might appear to be an obvious solution to the mobility problem, these come with their unique challenges as well. For instance, the constant gridlocks can make driving a health risk for commuters who have to leave home before dawn to beat the rush hour traffic. Ride-hailing apps might offer a way out however, there is still the question of surge pricing and the occasional security issue that comes with being in an enclosed space with strangers.

Roadlers is Changing How We Move

Roadlers make hiring a vehicle or driver as easy as sending a text. In a statement by the Co-founder Phebe Irewole, their vision is to “build the largest community of vehicle owners and drivers in the world”. Vehicle owners who do not wish to drive can book a professional driver for a day, a night, a week or as long as they want. They can also book travel drivers for inter-state trips.

With a wide array of vehicles to fit a range of budgets, Roadlers offers commuters the choice to rent a car that suits the occasion.

It is easy to see why Roadlers is worth the hype as they professionally verify all assigned drivers and even offer driver replacement services on some service packages. Their service packages are refreshingly flexible as there is something for everyone.

Roadlers is working to make movement easy for the African community.

Additionally, individuals who wish to earn money with their vehicles can simply register on the Roadlers website to get started.

Beyond these essential services, Roadlers aims to be the go-to platform for the movement of goods and people in the coming years. We are excited to see how the Roadlers team shapes the mobility industry in the coming years.

