The DW Traineeship is a prestigious journalism training programme in Germany which gives multimedia reporters ad editors the skills needed to become successful.

DW trainees will get experience in TV, online and radio and a combination of practical training blocks and newsroom placements. Trainees will also be paid during the duration of the training programme.

In addition, trainees will get to explore journalism trends of the future, ranging from digital storytelling to data journalism and virtual reality. In addition, various journalism projects will give trainees the chance to develop their innovative content. They will also benefit from DW’s close ties with Major German and international media houses.

Programme structure

Deutsche Welle’s traineeship is covered in 18 months which theory and practice will b combined. Internships with the editorial departments will provide insights into business and science issues as well as culture, news and sports. Even if it’s Chinese, Farsi, Spanish or another language you speak, trainees will support DW’s broadcast language departments according to your language proficiency.

Trainees will gain practical hands-on experience with the editorial teams in writing and producing reports, conducting interviews, managing social media channels, and helping to produce TV and radio podcasts.

News continues after this ad

There will be Seminar modules which will involve innovative, practice-oriented seminars that are core to the traineeship. Internships will be held in the editorial department.

The application period for DW’s traineeship 2024-2025 runs from November 9 to December 14, 2022.

News continues after this ad

Eligibility requirements

DW is not looking for perfect, well-established journalists but young, open-minded candidates who have initial journalistic experience or special expertise and wants to help shape the future of Deutsche Welle.

Apply here

About Deutsche Welle (DW)

Deutsche Welle (DW) is a German international broadcasting multimedia organisation producing in-depth content in 30 languages worldwide. The DW Akademie promotes the human right to freedom of expression and access to information in approximately 50 developing and transition countries. DW has brief journalism content and provides space for a wide range of voices that contributes to media diversity. They believe that independent media and responsible journalism are essential worldwide.