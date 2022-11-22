Adewale Adeyipo, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CWG Plc,

has acquired a significant percentage of shares in CWG Plc.

This development comes right after the CWG marked its 30th anniversary and unveiled The

FifthLab, its fintech arm that would drive the next phase of development by providing

solutions to challenges of e-commerce and future businesses and charting the path in

making technology available and affordable to the SME sector.

“CWG has an eye for growth”, Adeyipo said. The timely bloom of the various small and

medium businesses springing in Africa, has led to a demand to build an ecosystem of

business solutions to serve this market.

He said that an organisation’s ability to position the corporate portfolio ahead of these trends

may very well determine how well your firm performs in the future as accelerating trends set

the tone for the survival and thriving of companies.