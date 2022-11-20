The Governor Nyesom Wike-led group of 5 governors and some other aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwarts have once again insisted on the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, as the condition for the return of peace to the party.

The aggrieved governors and party leaders have also announced the formation of the integrity group within the party, which they said is the face behind the struggle within the party.

This was made known by the former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, while addressing journalists after the closed-door meeting that was hosted in Lagos by the party’s former deputy national chairman, Olabode George, saying that the group arrived at the decision after a careful review of developments in the party.

The group, after the strategic closed-door meeting, declared that their integrity group still stands on the position earlier taken in Port Harcourt on the removal of Ayu.

Window of reconciliation: The group, which had been at loggerheads with the leadership of the main opposition party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, however, reiterated that the window for reconciliation in the party remained open.

Jang, in his brief comment, said, “After a careful review of developments in our party, we have decided to stand on the decisions we took in our Port- Harcourt meeting. And we hereby reiterate that the window for reconciliation in our great party, PDP, remains open.’’



According to reports, the other PDP leaders at the meeting, apart from the 5 governors are former governors, Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo State), Ayo Fayose (Ekiti), Donald Duke (Cross River), Jonah Jang (Plateau).

Also present were former attorney-general and minister of justice, Mr. Bello Adoke, deputy national chairman south of the PDP, Mr. Taofeek Arapaja; Sen. Nasif Suleiman, Nnena Ukeje, Sen. Sandy Onor, Sen. Mao Ohabunwa, Chief Dan Orbih among others.

Fairness and balance: Recall that the Governor Wike-led G5 governors and other members of the group have been clamouring for the resignation of the PDP national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, shortly after the party presidential ticket was won by a northerner, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

They accused Ayu of not being impartial during the presidential primaries and maintained that he must resign for the sake of fairness and justice so as to bring peace to the party.

The aggrieved group said there was a need for the South to produce the PDP national chairman because the party’s presidential flag-bearer for the 2023 election is from the North.