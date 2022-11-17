The Board of International Breweries Plc has approved the appointment of Mr Carlos Coutino as the new Managing Director and Mr David Tomlinson as the new Finance Director.

A corporate disclosure by the brewer, filed with the Nigerian Exchange, said the appointments will take effect on January 1, 2023.

Mr Coutino’s appointment follows the resignation of Mr Hugo Dias Rocha, the company’s former Managing Director.

The statement explained that in line with AB-InBev’s culture of meritocracy and supporting people development, the outgoing MD and Mr Eduardo Caceres (a former Executive Director) will move on to new roles within AB-InBev.

Specifically, Hugo Dias Rocha will become the BU President for El Salvador and Honduras while Eduardo Caceres will become Head of Revenue & Finance at Beer Tech South Africa.

Carlos Coutino’s profile: Mr Coutino is a graduate of Industrial Engineering with an MBA speciality in Strategy. He began his career with ABInBev in 2004 and has since been through three continents and seven countries across the Sales/Marketing and Trade Marketing functions the ABInBev for a total of 18 years at top levels.

Part of the statement signed by the Company Secretary Muyiwa Ayojimi said:

“Until his recent appointment, Carlos was the National Sales/Trade Marketing Director of the Company since 2018, where he has demonstrated his experience and knowledge of strategic planning and commercial execution of the Nigerian market.

During his tenure, The Company has significantly increased volume and market share. Carlos’s appointment is a testament to his results and AB-InBev’s culture of meritocracy.”

David Tomlinson’s profile: Mr Tomlinson holds a bachelor’s in business administration with a concentration in Finance and a double major in Economics.

He began his career at CIT, a global commercial bank, in Oil & Gas lending in Texas where he is from, supporting local communities by helping businesses grow. He had various senior consultancy opportunities before joining AB InBev at the Global Headquarters in June 2017.

David brings cross-functional experience and insights from the AB InBev Global Headquarters in New York. The deployment of David from the Global Headquarters demonstrates AB-InBev’s optimism and strategic importance of the beer industry in Nigeria.