Charles Adu Boahen, Ghana’s Minister of State for Finance, has been fired by President Nana Akufo-Addo after allegations of improper behaviour were made public by a renowned investigative journalist.

According to a statement from the presidency, Adu Boahen was fired after the President learned of the accusations.

The President also forwarded the case to the Special Prosecutor for additional investigation.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is also facing calls for dismissal from members of parliament who accuse him of corruption and economic mismanagement as the country continues to grapple with its worst economic crisis in a generation.

More details: The accusations against Ofori-Atta do not seem to be connected to the one made against Adu Boahen.

In Ghana, the second-largest gold producer in Africa, artisanal mining is common and makes up about one-third of the nation’s output. Boahen was accused of accepting kickbacks from artisanal mine investors in a recent exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia said in a statement that a video showed Adu Boahen “apparently using my name, inter alia, to peddle influence and collect money from supposed investors”.

“I would like to state that if what the minister (Adu Boahen) is alleged to have said is accurately captured in the video, then his position as a minister of state is untenable. He should be dismissed summarily and investigated.”

Economic crisis: Meanwhile, Ken Ofori-Atta, the country’s finance minister, is also under fire from members of parliament who accuse him of corruption and economic mismanagement.

On November 6, hundreds of protesters marched through Accra, the nation’s capital, demanding that President Nana Akufo-Addo step down amid an economic crisis that has driven up the price of food and fuel to all-time highs.

