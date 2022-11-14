The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, knows that he can’t and won’t win in the 2023 general election, accusing him of playing games.

This revelation by Soludo appears to be a reaction to the criticisms that trailed his statement a few days ago, where he claimed that the much talked about investments made by Peter Obi when he was Anambra State governor, were worth next to nothing

This disclosure is contained in a public statement titled, ‘History Beckons and I Will Not Be Silent (Part 1)’ issued by Soludo on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Soludo, in the article, stated that the presidential contest in the 2023 general election is serious between 2 individuals and 2 parties describing the others as just mere exciting drama.

Soludo’s thoughts on Obi’s chances: The article partly reads, “Let’s be clear: Peter Obi knows that he can’t and won’t win. He knows the game he is playing, and we know too, and he knows that we know.

“The game he is playing is the main reason he didn’t return to APGA. The brutal truth (and some will say, God forbid!) is that there are two persons/parties seriously contesting for president; the rest is exciting drama!

“That many Americans may not like the fact that Joe Biden (79 years) and Donald Trump (76 years) are two frontrunners for president in their parties does not remove the fact that if both of them emerge as candidates, definitely one of them will be president in 2024.

“As my brother, I wish him well and even pray for him. I told him during his courtesy call that my prayer is that he or Prof Umeadi of APGA would win, so why not?

“That is from my heart, but I also told him that my head and facts on the ground led me to know that its probability is next to zero (what I cannot say before you, I won’t say behind you).

“So I already told him my opinion. Indeed, there is no credible pathway for him near the first two positions, and if care is not taken, he won’t even be near the third position.

‘’ Analysts tell him you don’t need structure to win. Fantasy! Of course, LP won governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun on social media and via phantom polls, while getting barely 2,000 votes on the ground. Creating a credible third force for the presidential election in Nigeria requires a different strategy and extremely hard work.’’

For the record: Recall that during an interview on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, some days ago, Governor Soludo had shot down talks of Peter Obi’s investments in a multinational brewery by saying the investments are presently worth next to nothing.

Obi had been using the investments when he was the governor of Anambra State as one of the selling points to the electorate in the 2023 presidential elections.

