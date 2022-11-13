Uchenna Njoku’s childhood dream right from when he could remember was to be a lawyer. So, he studied law at the Imo State University and proceeded to do his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the American Multinational Exxon Mobil.

While on the NYSC programme, he set his eyes on working in the oil and gas sector full-time as an in-house legal counsel for any of the leading oil companies.

And to prepare for this, he enrolled at the prestigious University of Aberdeen because Aberdeen in Scotland is the oil and gas capital of Europe. He believed that the experience would come in handy to make him a globally sought-after Oil and Gas Lawyer.

Culture Shocks

Upon relocating to the UK all by himself, Uchenna experienced culture some culture shocks. He said:

“There were numerous culture shocks, but the one that stood out for me was the way everyone I met in the UK treated one another with empathy and respect. No anger, envy, or unnecessary competition. I found men who wore kilts which fascinated me so much.”

Japa: Nigeria’s Loss UK’s Gain

The UK is one of the most popular destinations for Nigerian youths who desire a better life abroad. However, Uchenna is worried that the Nigerian government’s nonchalant attitude as the country continues to lose its best brains to the benefit of the Western world, especially the UK. He said:

“As a Nigerian in the Diaspora, I think that Nigeria has a long way to go in encouraging promising youths to be their best and bring out the best of talents to develop Nigeria and not compel them to leave for a better life. I am in the UK because they used it to their advantage, creating an enabling environment for us to continue to develop and enhance their economy while paying so much taxes into their system.”

Connection to Nigeria – the land of his birth

Uchenna said he still feels highly connected to Nigeria despite his long sojourn abroad. After all, he was born and bred in the country. He said:

“I feel very connected to Nigeria as that is a country I love very much. I have lots of family and friends there, I have lived a large part of my life in Nigeria, and I enjoy the free-spirited and bohemian spirit of the average Nigerian. These and many others are why I visit Nigeria every year.”

Temporary ‘Japada’ back to Nigeria

There’s an ancient cliché that opines that with time, dreams evolve. And this is true for Uchenna because, after his studies at Aberdeen, his interest shifted from law to banking. The banking sector is arguably the most lucrative in the UK.

Unfortunately for Uchenna at the time, it was difficult to break in as he was required to have significant UK work experience. Also, many British-born nationals were competing for the same jobs he was interested in. he said:

“I left the UK back to Nigeria to work in Fidelity Bank because I wasn’t getting the opportunity to work in the corporate environment in the UK. Every organization required me to have UK work experience which was difficult to achieve with the number of British Citizens and European Nationals going for the same job.

I returned to the UK because I saw things getting worse in Nigeria in 2015. I initially thought that I would work my way up in Nigeria, have a good financial standard of living, and bring my family over from the UK to join me but it was an unrealizable dream. Therefore, I had to return to the UK to enjoy a better quality of life and be reunited with my family.”

Conquest of Tesco Bank, RBS, and Barclays Banks

When he returned to the UK, he joined Tesco Bank as an Account Review Analyst where he distinguished himself in the Caucasian-dominated workplace. He later moved to the Royal Bank of Scotland as a Financial Crime Analyst where he used his skills and talent to battle terrorism financing and money laundering as well as maintain organizational reputation.

He later transferred his well-sought-after skills to Barclays Bank where he currently works as Assistant VP, Intelligence Development & Investigations.

No Glass Ceiling in the UK Corporate Workplace

We have all heard and read about the famous ‘British Reserve’ which is an innuendo for a surreptitious racist tendency of the average Brit. Many Nigerians in the UK complain of racism which throws the spanner in the works of their career advancement. Famous Nigerian writer Buchi Emecheta once wrote a widely read book ‘Second Class Citizen’ which highlighted the racism inherent in the UK. Trinidadian Writer Samuel Selvon had earlier written ‘Lonely Londoners’ to show the plight of ethnic minorities, using his native Caribbean nationality as a case study. Uchenna, however, thinks differently. According to him, “there is no ceiling for racial minorities especially black migrants in the corporate UK workplace. Just distinguish yourself and excel here!”

Advice to his Countrymen intending to ‘japa’ to the UK

The buzzword on the streets among many Nigerian youths is to go on economic exile or ‘japa’. Ironically, the UK which colonised Nigeria, is one of the most popular destinations for Nigerians, especially among those who want to do their postgraduate abroad, a popular japa route.

Uche warns that while living in the UK offers a better deal than what obtains back home, it is still not a bed of roses because living there comes with its fair share of challenges. He said:

“My advice for Nigerians intending to migrate to the UK is to keep the hope alive. Leave the negative attitude and way of life behind in Nigeria before coming over here, be aware that it isn’t easy to save a pound here. You have to work extra hard to have a comfortable life over here, and so it will never be business as usual as it was in Nigeria. If you are law-abiding here, you will certainly live a worthwhile life.”