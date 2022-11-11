Union Bank of Nigeria (“Union Bank”) and Attijariwafa bank have signed a partnership agreement to support the Pan-African development strategy of both financial institutions.

Union Bank, one of Nigeria’s oldest financial institutions, is looking to expand its reach beyond Nigeria through this commercial partnership with Attijariwafa bank.

Attijariwafa bank, a leading multinational commercial bank based in Morocco with over 5,835 branches spread across 26 countries in Africa, Europe, the UK, the Middle East, and Asia – will provide access to its commercial teams for Nigeria-based Union Bank customers in its countries of presence and vice versa.

Union Bank and Attijariwafa bank will develop new joint business opportunities for their respective customers that seek to support the trade finance and investment corridors between Nigeria and all the countries where Attijariwafa bank operates.

Speaking at the official signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Casablanca, Mr. Mudassir Amray, Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank said:

“This partnership agreement reflects the growth prospects we see for Union Bank as an institution as well as the value-enhancing opportunities we see for our Nigerian customers around Africa and beyond. Through this partnership with Attijariwafa bank, we can provide support to our corporate customers seeking international growth and vice versa. We intend to accelerate cross-border transactions that will pave the way for long-term success leveraging Attijariwafa bank’s robust banking network in Africa.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Ismail Douiri, General Manager in charge of International Retail Banking and Specialized Finance Subsidiaries at Attijariwafa bank, said:

“As leading banks in our respective markets, Union Bank and Attijariwafa bank Group commit to supporting the development of African economies through making intra-African trade and investment easier and promoting inclusive and sustainable development. This partnership is built on the complementarity in geographic footprints and expertise of both institutions”.

Mr. Youssef Rouissi, Delegate General Manager – Corporate & Investment Banking, added:

“This partnership will provide ground support to Nigerian investors in our countries of presence, and reciprocally open new doors and opportunities in Nigeria for investors and operators based in Morocco and all our countries of presence in Africa, with local support from Union Bank.”

About Union Bank Plc.

Established in 1917 and listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1971, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc. is a household name and one of Nigeria’s long-standing and most respected financial institutions. The Bank is a trusted and recognizable brand, with an extensive network of over 275 branches across Nigeria.

The Bank currently offers a variety of banking services to both individual and corporate clients including current, savings, and deposit account services, funds transfer, foreign currency domiciliation, loans, overdrafts, equipment leasing, and trade finance. The Bank also offers its customers convenient electronic banking channels and products including Online Banking, Mobile Banking, Debit Cards, ATMs, and POS Systems.

More information can be found at: www.unionbankng.com

Media Enquiries: Email JIUGBOH@unionbankng.com

About Attijariwafa bank

Since its origins, Attijariwafa bank has undertaken a mission to support the economic development of Morocco and the African continent and to serve its customers and society at large. This purpose has continuously been reinforced since its creation in 1904. Thanks to its diversified and integrated model, as well as its culture of innovation, Attijariwafa bank Group continues to play a decisive role in modernizing the financial sector and creating value for all its stakeholders, nationally and regionally. Attijariwafa bank is the leader in Morocco in gathering savings, financing the economy, supporting investment, and in market activities and insurance.

Present in 26 countries around the world, it brings together 20,590 employees who embody its purpose and serve nearly 10.8 million customers worldwide:

– In Africa: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Gabon, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal, Togo, Tunisia, Chad.

– In Europe: Germany, Belgium, Spain, France, Italy, and the Netherlands.

– It is also present, through financial companies or representative offices in London, Geneva, Montreal, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Riyadh.

More information can be found at: www.attijariwafabank.com

Media Enquiries: Email j.kadiri@attijariwafa.com