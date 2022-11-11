Making money can be challenging, and storing the one you have in a bank won’t make it grow either. Have you ever saved 3,000 Naira in your account just to see 2,680 Naira a month later? This should convince you that storing your money in banks will not grow your wealth. You need to put your money where it can grow to achieve financial freedom, and exchanging your cash for digital assets is one way to do that.

With a rise in investor interest, a new asset class called “digital assets” has evolved. These are the digital equivalents of financial assets like stocks, currencies, real estate, or commodities. And the leading place to get your digital assets is SEKIAPP

SekiApp, a Nigerian-based digital exchange platform that helps Nigerians get fast 24/7 cash for their Cryptocurrencies and Giftcards on the 3rd of November, 2022 announced to the public that it had signed the well-known Instagram influencer, Olamide Ogunleye -popularly known as Oluwadolarz– as its new brand ambassador.

According to Paul, the COO of SekiApp, he said, “Oluwadolarz is a risk taker and a strong believer in digital assets and a huge fan of SekiApp because of how he gets the freedom to do anything with his assets 24/7. That made it an easy decision to work with him in amplifying the benefits our prospects stand to gain”

Social media influencers represent and connect the company to its target audience, which includes young, talented Nigerians. Signing this particular influencer makes the goal achievable. The target audience (as said by the company) includes:

Nigerians who believe that crypto is here to stay and only indigenous companies can solve our indigenous crypto problems

Nigerians who are ready to get into the crypto space, and need the right information to get started.

Nigerians seeking a crypto exchange platform that gives them the freedom they want–financially.

Nigerians are in search of an excellent 24/7 customer support system to solve their trading problems fast.

In his remarks, Oluwadolarz said, “I prefer going cashless to prevent spending on unnecessary things because I am a spendthrift. Digital assets give me the luxury of enjoying this cashless economy and also save my money from being affected by inflation. And SekiApp gives everyone, including me, a simple way to store, sell and buy digital assets and transact with the assets without having to deal with cash.

A lively picture of SekiApp’s Marketing team with Oluwadolarz Source: SekiApp

Using SekiApp to your advantage

SekiApp offers more to its users beyond bitcoin and other cryptocurrency exchanges.

Imagine being able to convert your Naira to bitcoin…

Imagine being able to convert your gift card to bitcoin…

Imagine being able to buy data, airtime, and renew your cable subscription from your wallet balance…

Imagine being able to transfer Naira and bitcoin within the app for free…

The possibilities available to you on SekiApp are endless and they are all powered by freedom!