Amazon Ring has appointed Ashour Corporation FZE, a Dubai-based company with majority stake by Nigerian–born tech billionaire and Forbes Best of Africa Leading Tech Icon, Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh, as authorised distributor of Amazon Bell products in West Africa.

The agreement was signed last week between the top management of Amazon Ring LLC and Ashour Corporation FZE, Dubai.

Ring LLC is a home security and smart home company owned by Amazon. The company manufactures home security products that incorporate outdoor surveillance cameras, including Ring video doorbell, smart doorbell and smart cameras. Ring LLC also provides video footage from its cameras and data from its Neighbors App to law enforcement agencies on request. These simple to install and cost friendly security products are global number one products for homes and offices, with little or no maintenance cost and come with additional warranty.

Ashour Corporation FZE, Dubai was incorporated in 2004. The company has been involved in the deployment of major satellite projects in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Libya, Iraq, Pakistan, Africa, etc and biggest partner of iDIRECT USA in UAE and major partners of TerraSat, Norsat, Misshinbo, Actox and Jubiter Microwave, among others.

Mr. Mohammad Hoda, VP Business Development, Middle East and Africa, Ring LLC, who confirmed this development, disclosed that they are excited to sign a partnership with Ashour Corporation and by extension, TD Africa, because they have the right credentials for Amazon’s standard.

News continues after this ad

‘‘We are really excited to partner with a company with global reach to deliver genuine products into the West Africa countries at this time of global security challenges. Ashour Corporation will work with TD Africa to develop our products in Nigeria and other countries in Africa. It is also into ICT products distribution and services. We shall be launching in Nigeria, Ghana and other countries very soon through Ashour corporation.

‘‘Ring LLC security products are global leading products that keep home, offices and properties safe, secure and protected. It allows you to see and speak with visitors, wherever you are in the world without the complications of installation. It is a right to everyone who want to be secured,’’ he concluded.

News continues after this ad

Written by Sunil Shah in Dubai