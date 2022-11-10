Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant has signed a major brand ambassadorship deal with superstar recording artiste, Patoranking.

The partnership deal was sealed on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the impressive Yudala Heights on Idowu Martins Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Insiders at Konga say Patoranking’s remarkable story and rise from relative obscurity to the pinnacle of success as a globally acclaimed superstar resonates with the company’s belief in the validity of Africa’s emancipation from the doldrums of mediocrity and underdevelopment to greatness, while also capturing the potential of Nigerian and African youths to achieve success in their respective fields of endeavour against all odds.

The massive deal, which will run for an initial one-year duration subject to renewal, will see Patoranking, a world-famous reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter, represent Konga as its lead brand ambassador and feature in the company’s promotional materials and campaign adverts.

Equally important, the development comes on the eve of the official launch of the 2022 edition of Konga Yakata, the company’s Black Friday promotion, widely regarded as the biggest sale of the year in the annual shopping calendar in Nigeria. In addition, the deal sees Patoranking become the first brand ambassador signed on by the e-commerce giant since its acquisition by the Zinox Group in 2018 and subsequent repositioning from a point of near exit to the path of profitability.

Speaking during the physical unveiling ceremony at Yudala Heights, Dave Omoregie, Senior Vice President (SVP) at Konga expressed excitement at the partnership with Patoranking, describing it as an easy decision for the management of the company in view of the excellent potential value it holds for both brands.

‘‘Konga is a household name, a top innovative composite e-commerce brand that has endeared itself to millions of Nigerians and which has remained a responsible corporate citizen in our decade of existence in the Nigerian market. We have also come to know Patoranking as an outstanding brand, with very intentional positive ideals, responsible and scandal-free. We are excited to bring him on board as a brand ambassador, even as we are confident that this move will further elevate both brands,’’ he enthused.

Also speaking, Okezie Akaniro, Senior Vice President, Konga, reaffirmed the deliberate thought processes that informed the deal with Patoranking. Additionally, he noted that the deal will add an extra layer of excitement for this year’s edition of Konga Yakata which kicks off on Friday, November 11.

‘‘It is important to state that at Konga, we are very particular about our partnerships. Earlier in the year, Management had identified 2022 as the year of partnerships for Konga. So, this is one of such strategic partnerships that we are delighted to announce. There is no doubt that Patoranking ticks all the right boxes for us. We are also very happy to announce this deal as part of the many exciting things to look forward to in this year’s edition of Konga Yakata which runs from November 11 till December 12, 2022. Our customers can expect a lot of fun this year in line with the status of the promotion as the biggest sale of the year which we have consistently lived up to.’’

On his part, Patoranking, real name – Okorie Patrick Nnaemeka – has also talked up the deal with Konga, while expressing delight at partnering with the leading e-commerce giant.

‘‘Konga × Patoranking is a partnership made in heaven. There is so much to look forward to and I urge every Nigerian to stay tuned,’’ he disclosed.