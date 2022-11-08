Google has introduced ‘Interview Warmup’, a tool designed to help job seekers to become more confident and comfortable with job interviews.

The tool, first announced in October 2022 at the second Google for Africa Event, was designed to help Google Career Certificates learners prepare for job interviews. It is now available for everyone to use.

According to Google, an average job listing in Africa attracts over 2,400 applicants. And the implication of this is that the chances of landing a job can be slim. The company also noted that interviewing in a new field can be hard, especially when the job seeker does not have friends, family, or mentors who can help them practice and prepare.

More on the tool: Interview Warmup enables job seekers to practice answering questions carefully selected by industry experts. The tool uses machine learning developed by Google Research to transcribe their answers and help them discover ways to improve.

Individuals preparing for interviews can start practising by clicking on the homepage, choosing the job they are interviewing for, and then a practice interview that consists of five randomly selected questions or individual interview questions.

Users will also be able to see insights: patterns detected by machine learning that can help them discover things about their answers. These include job-related terms, words used most often, and talking points, so users can see how much time they spend talking about areas like their experience, skills, and goals.

Importance of the tool: While commenting on the launch of the new tool, the Head of Brand and Reputation at Google Africa, Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde, said:

“We are excited about Interview Warmup because it shows how new technologies have the potential to help young people in Africa hone the skills needed to grow their careers. The tool can help create more opportunities for African job seekers.”

“As important as it is to learn the skills needed to perform well on a new job, it is even more important to learn the skills needed to qualify for roles.”

According to her, the Interview Warmup tool reinforces Google’s commitment to continue helping job seekers in Africa improve their interview skills and prepare them for the careers they want.

Interview Warmup is available here and can be accessed on the latest versions of Chrome on OSX, Windows, and Android, as well as the latest version of Safari on iOS devices.

Editing by Emmanuel Abara Benson