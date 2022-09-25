The Google for Africa event holds virtually on the 5th of October to the 7th of October, 2022.
The event will include 13 Master class sessions focusing on helpful advice and resources for individuals, enterprises, and partners, as well as a 45-minute keynote speech from Google leaders from Africa and throughout the world.
Google is dedicated to improving the internet. Since it commissions its first office in Africa in 2007, the company has worked with partners to create products and activities that would benefit all parties.
At the Google for Africa event last year, the company announced that it would be investing $1 billion over five years to assist a variety of efforts, from imported connectivity to investing in small businesses in order to support Africa’s digital revolution.
Here is the line up of speakers at this years’ event:
News continues after this ad
Speakers
Agnes Gathaiya
Country Director, Google Kenya
James Manyika
SVP, Technology and Society- Google
News continues after this ad
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumi
Vice President, Republic of Ghana
Niral Patel
Director, Google Cloud, Google Africa
Nitin Gajria
Managing Director – Google Sub-Saharan Africa
Ola Fadipe
Senior Director, People Operations, Google
Philemon Mapulane
Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Republic of South Africa
Event Masterclass Sessions
- Accessibility & Inclusion: Building inclusive products
- AI for Social Good: Bringing the Benefits of AI to everyone
- Google Ads: Advertising with the Full Funnel Approach
- Careers: The Path to Google
- Google Cloud: Introduction to Google Cloud Platform
- Google Cloud: Digital Transformation with Google Cloud
- Google Cloud: Big Data, AI and Machine Learning
- Google Cloud: How to become a Google Cloud Partner
- Google Cloud: Application Modernisation
- Google Cloud: Infrastructure Modernisation
- Google for Nonprofits: Introduction to Google for Nonprofits
- Small & Medium Businesses: Learn how to use Digital Tools to Bring Your Buiness Value to Life
- YouTube: Getting Started on Youtube Shorts
Register here
Leave a Reply