The Google for Africa event holds virtually on the 5th of October to the 7th of October, 2022.

The event will include 13 Master class sessions focusing on helpful advice and resources for individuals, enterprises, and partners, as well as a 45-minute keynote speech from Google leaders from Africa and throughout the world.

Google is dedicated to improving the internet. Since it commissions its first office in Africa in 2007, the company has worked with partners to create products and activities that would benefit all parties.

At the Google for Africa event last year, the company announced that it would be investing $1 billion over five years to assist a variety of efforts, from imported connectivity to investing in small businesses in order to support Africa’s digital revolution.

Here is the line up of speakers at this years’ event:

News continues after this ad

Speakers

Agnes Gathaiya

Country Director, Google Kenya

James Manyika

SVP, Technology and Society- Google

News continues after this ad

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumi

Vice President, Republic of Ghana

Niral Patel

Director, Google Cloud, Google Africa

Nitin Gajria

Managing Director – Google Sub-Saharan Africa

Ola Fadipe

Senior Director, People Operations, Google

Philemon Mapulane

Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Republic of South Africa



Event Masterclass Sessions

Accessibility & Inclusion: Building inclusive products

AI for Social Good: Bringing the Benefits of AI to everyone

Google Ads: Advertising with the Full Funnel Approach

Careers: The Path to Google

Google Cloud: Introduction to Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud: Digital Transformation with Google Cloud

Google Cloud: Big Data, AI and Machine Learning

Google Cloud: How to become a Google Cloud Partner

Google Cloud: Application Modernisation

Google Cloud: Infrastructure Modernisation

Google for Nonprofits: Introduction to Google for Nonprofits

Small & Medium Businesses: Learn how to use Digital Tools to Bring Your Buiness Value to Life

YouTube: Getting Started on Youtube Shorts

Register here