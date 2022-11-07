Mixed sentiments prevailed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) as the bulls and the bears struggled to gain dominance.

The NGX All Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.25 basis points to close at 44.269.18 basis points from 44,269.43 basis points when the stock market opened for trading.

Accordingly, market capitalization also closed flat to N24.112 trillion from N24.112 trillion.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 103.26 million shares exchanged in 3,206 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 32.15 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,039 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Zenith Bank Plc and FBN Holdings Plc.

Also, the insurance sub-sector was boosted by the activities in the shares of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc and Cornerstone Insurance Plc followed by a turnover of 13.56 million shares in 132 deals.

However, market breadth closed negative as 18 stocks lost relative to 11 gainers. Learn Africa Plc recorded the highest price loss of 9.52% to close at N1.52 per share. Royal Exchange Plc led other gainers with 9.72% to close at 79 kobo per share.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 44,269.18 points

Previous ASI: 44.269.43 points

% Day Change: 0.005%

% Y-t-D: 3.64%

Market Cap (N): 24.112 trillion

Volume: 103.26 million

Value (N): 2.138 billion

Deals: 3,206

NGX Top ASI gainers

ROYAL EXCHANGE up +9.72% to close at N0.79

CUTIX up +6.83% to close at N2.19

UCAP up +5.73% to close at N12.00

LINKAGE ASS up +2.56% to close at N0.40

TRANEX up +2.50% to close at N0.82

NGX Top ASI losers

LEARN AFRICA down – 9.52% to close at N1.52

CORNERSTONE down – 9.09% to close at N0.40

R.T BRISCOE down –9.09% to close at N0.30

FTN COCOA down –8.82% to close at N0.31

CAR=VERTON down – 8.05% to close at N0.80