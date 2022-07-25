The Nigerian exchange is now on its fifth consecutive day losing streak as it lost approximately N312.50 billion in capitalization today, attributable to losses seen majorly from MTN shares.

The All-share Index (ASI) lost 1.11% from 51,979.92 basis points to close at 51,400.53 basis point. In the same vein, the Market Capitalization also lost 1.11% to close at N27.72 trillion. Year-to-Date (YtD), the NGX is still one of the top performing markets in the world as is has gained 20.33% so far.

Market breadth closed negative as FTNCOCOA led 13 gainers while 17 losers were topped by MTNN at the end of today’s session. On a sectoral level, 4 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed positive.

NGX Banking, Industrial, Consumer Goods and Insurance Indices gained 1.03%, 0.04%, 0.12% and 0.06% respectively. The NGX Oil & Gas index closed negatively by 0.03%, majorly attributable to gains seen in Oando.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 51,400.53 points

51,400.53 points Previous ASI: 51,979.92 points

51,979.92 points % Day Change: -1.11%

-1.11% % Y-t-D: 20.33%

20.33% Market Cap (N): 27.72 trillion

27.72 trillion Volume: 98,852,029

98,852,029 Value (N): 2.52 billion

2.52 billion Deals: 4,314

NGX Top ASI gainers

FTNCOCOA up +10.00% to close at N0.33

CAP up +10.00% to close at N18.70

NAHCO up +10.00% to close at N6.05

MULTIVERSE up +7.89% to close at N2.05

UNITYBNK up +7.14% to close at N0.45

NGX Top ASI losers

MTNN down – 6.99% to close at N213.00

UCAP down – 5.51% to close at N12.00

CUTIX down – 5.46% to close at N2.25

RTBRISCOE down – 5.00% to close at N0.38

SOVRENINS down – 3.70% to close at N0.26

Top 3 by Volume

UBA – 15,850,592

ZENITHBANK – 12,269,607

TRANSCORP – 5,433,024

Top 3 by Value

AIRTELAFRI – N1,145,351,523.40

ZENITHBANK – N262,248,313.50

MTNN – N249,702,381.10