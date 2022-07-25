CDK Integrated Industries, one of the best producers of porcelain tiles in the world is the platinum sponsor of the 16th Africa International Housing Show (AIHS). The event which is the largest housing and construction expo in Africa, is set to commence from July 25, 2022, to July 28, 2022, at the International Conference Center, Abuja.

As part of its commitment to contribute to the real estate and construction industry, CDK has thrown its weight behind the organizers of the Africa International Housing Show (AIHS). The event with the theme, ‘Housing For All: The Role of Government in Creating an Effective Enabling Environment’, will bring together top real estate stakeholders to discuss and display sector trends, and is expected to be declared open by the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Explaining the reason for the sponsorship, Brand and Marketing Manager at CDK Industries Limited, Abimbola Onagbade, stated that “CDK chose to sponsor this event because Abuja International Housing Show is a platform that showcases innovative projects, products, and services, and this greatly aligns with our deep commitment to quality and innovation’’.

With a focus on quality, dependability, and sustainability, CDK Integrated Industries is renowned for its premium tiles created from carefully chosen raw materials and the most cutting-edge tile manufacturing technologies available worldwide.

“We do not spare anything to produce quality porcelain tiles at CDK. I am elated that we will get to show every participant that our products meet worldwide quality standards at the exhibition’’, Onagbade added.

CDK Industries Limited is one of the best producers of porcelain tiles in the world. With a large distribution network, the company is a leading solution provider in the real estate and construction sectors in Nigeria. CDK porcelain tiles are best in class and widely accepted in the market due to durability, impermeability to moisture, and resistance to wear and tear.