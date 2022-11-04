Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of Murtala Muhammed Airport Two (MMA2), has insisted that its sacked workers cannot resume work even though they have been ‘recalled’.

Nairametrics gathered that this was one of the decisions BASL reached with the leaders of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) in a meeting mediated by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

In a statement signed by the Head of Corporate Communications, Oluwatosin Onalaja, BASL noted that it had also paid the 37 sacked workers their salaries for October 2022.

Controversial severance package: The statement added that the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment would mediate the issue of severance packages for the workers.

BASL debunk claims: The statement by Bi-Courtney debunked the claim by the unions that their members were laid-off without due process, maintaining that it has always adhered strictly to global best practices and the rule of law in carrying out its various businesses. Part of the statement said:

“The action of the unions impacted heavily on scheduled flights and other operations, with early morning passengers, left stranded. The unions barricaded the entrance and exit gates of the terminal and prevented customers, concessionaires and other members of staff from gaining entry, an act that industry watchers described as high-handed and unlawful.

“BASL remains alarmed by the unlawful conduct of the union members who were able to disrupt the legitimate business operations of a major public institution without due notice. They disregarded appeals from the Nigerian Police Force and an existing court order restraining them from doing so.

“BASL is a highly disciplined organisation that has always paid salaries and allowances as and when due, even throughout the toughest of times. We paid salaries in full throughout the COVID-19 lockdown, a rare gesture in Nigeria. We provide robust welfare packages for our entire workforce and their dependents. We have consistently implemented these from inception, and we will never relent in doing so.”

Airlines count losses: The company once again expressed disappointment at the decision of ATSSSAN and its associates to picket the company, thereby disrupting the services of its client on Tuesday. Many airlines have continued to coint their losses since then.

Ibom Air, one of the airlines that operate at MMA2, said 98% out of its 31 flights that originate from Lagos were disrupted on Tuesday.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Ibom Air, Mr George Uriesi, said no fewer than 1,900 programmes of its paid-up passengers were also unsettled on Tuesday.