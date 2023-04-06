Key highlights

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) has warned travellers and users of its facilities against any form of unlawful acts, saying that it will not be tolerated.

The warning came after a passenger of Ibom Air tried to deceive the system by fraudulently removing the baggage tag.

BASL assured travellers of a safe and peaceful experience at the terminal, stating that it has sophisticated surveillance systems and other security measures in place to detect and deter any acts of criminalities.

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), the operator of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), has warned travellers and other users of its facilities that any form of unlawful acts would not be tolerated and will result in sanctions.

The warning was issued following an incident involving a passenger of Ibom Air who recently raised a false alarm that his checked-in luggage was missing.

What actually happened

Nairametrics gathered that the passenger had fraudulently removed the baggage tag to try to beat the system. But his criminal act was exposed through the review of the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera footage of that day from Bi-Courtney after the airline insisted.

A statement by the company described what had happened thus:

“The footage showed him (the passenger) picking up the bag from the conveyor belt with a bag tag on it and taking it to the restroom where he removed the checked-in tag from the bag.

“He then went straight to the Ibom Air counter where he raised the false alarm. When it was established that there was no missing bag, the case was reported to MMA2’s AVSEC and the police. He maintained his innocence until he was confronted with the CCTV footage, at which point he broke down and confessed to the crime.

“He was charged to court where he pleaded guilty, showed remorse for his actions and promised not to repeat them again. He was convicted with an option of a fine.”

BASL’s reaction to the incident

The statement, which was signed by the Head of Corporate Communications of BASL, Mr Oluwatosin Onalaja, explained that the warning was necessary due to security and safety exigencies.

He noted that the sophisticated surveillance systems and other security measures put in place were there to detect and deter any acts of criminalities at the terminal.

Meanwhile, the Head of BASL’s Aviation Security (AVSEC) team, Monica Oguta, said that the safety and security of air travellers and other stakeholders was the priority of the terminal operator.

She assured all travellers of a safe and peaceful experience at the terminal and advised against attempting any illegal activities at the MMA2 terminal. She stated that they have a highly trained security team, advanced technology, and a zero-tolerance policy for criminal behaviour, and they will take swift and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of travellers, stakeholders, and staff at the terminal.

BASL has assured travellers of a safe and peaceful experience at the MMA2 terminal, stating that it has sophisticated surveillance systems and other security measures in place to detect and deter any acts of criminalities, and warned against any form of unlawful acts at the terminal.