10,000 Black Interns, a diversity charity established in the United Kingdom is assisting young black talents in the United Kingdom (Nigerians inclusive) and those with disabilities to get paid internship opportunities across 25+ different internship fields.

The foundation makes it possible for underrepresented students—particularly blacks and other minorities- to obtain internships at prestigious companies to make them achieve their potential and expand their horizons.

Participating companies

Top city companies are supporting the latest diversity project by providing paid work experience to students with disabilities.

Among the 22 companies recently committed to 10,000 Able Interns are Goldman Sachs, Capstone, Lloyds Banking Group, PwC, and Schroders. These organizations will work to initially secure at least 100 internships for students with a variety of disabilities, such as autism and hearing and speech impairments.

News continues after this ad

Internship fields available

Accountancy & Finance

Architecture

Automotive & Mechanical Engineering

Compliance & Legal Support

Construction

Real Estate & Property

Consumer & Retail

Corporate & Investment Banking

Creative

Culture

Data

Education

Engineering

Financial Services Data & Technology

Health Data Research

Healthcare Management

Human Resources

Insurance & Long-Term Savings

Investment Management

Law (In-House & Private Practice)

Management Strategy & Consultancy

Market Research

Marketing & Advertising

Media

Not-For-Profit

Ops And Infrastructure

Pharmaceuticals & Life Science

Policy & Public Sector

Public Relations

Recruitment & Executive Search

Retail Banking

Sales

Technology

The Bar

Utilities

How to apply

You are to select up to 3 sectors of interest and submit an application with a cover letter and CV for each.

You are encouraged to take part in the application training sessions offered by 10,000 interns to help in preparation.

The participating companies will evaluate the submissions, focusing on their potential and background. If they decide to move forward with your application, they will then get in touch with you.

Successful applicants will then receive information about their position through their email and have access to pre-internship development and training through 10,000 Black Interns.

Applications are open till the 13th of November 2022.

Find out more here

News continues after this ad

Apply here

About 10,000 Black Interns

The charity, founded by Michael Barrington-Hibbert, Wole Kolade, Dawid Konotey-Ahulu and Jonathan Sorrell, experienced professionals from firms such as Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, a British private equity firm, and Merrill Lynch sought to help under-represented students (particularly Blacks and other minorities) gain access to top companies for internships.

The program provides businesses with the opportunity to diversify their talent pipeline and join the over 700 companies that have pledged to provide paid summer internships for talented black students and graduates.

The programmes are designed to give interns a good start towards building their careers by matching them with a paid internship in a sector of their interest and supporting them with pre-internship training and development.

The advisory board includes distinguished personalities such as Lord John Browne of Madingley, Sir Kenneth Olisa OBE, top executives across Goldman Sachs, PwC, and JP Morgan, and CEOs of companies in England.

So far, over 700 organizations from more than 25 sectors with 2500 internships are participating, with the goal of providing 10,000 internships over the next 5 years.

The charity is supported by AIESEC, Linkedin, Simmons, Capstone and the Russel Group, Guild HE, and Fabi.