The National Population Commission (NPC) has announced the commencement of recruitment for ad hoc staff for the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

The announcement was made by the NPC in a statement on Tuesday on its official Twitter page.

The NPC revealed that the portal opened on October 31, 2022, and is slated to close on December 28, 2022.

The NPC called on eligible and interested persons to visit this portal: http://2023censusadhocrecruitment.nationalpopulation.gov.ng and apply.

Temporary system closure: It also informed the general public that on November 7 to 13th, there will be temporary system closure of the e-recruitment portal to enable them to review the recruitment process.

The statement reads “This is to inform the general public and all interested applicants that online application for the 2023 Population and Housing Census ad-hoc staff recruitment has commenced.

“The application starts on 31st October 2022 and ends on 28th December 2022.

“Please note that there will be temporary system closure of the e-recruitment portal for internal review of the recruitment process from 7th November to 13th November 2022.”