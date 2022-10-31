The presidential candidate for the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has refuted media reports that he has released his manifestos for the 2023 presidential election.

The clarification by Obi followed earlier media reports that he has released a policy document that centered on 7 governance priorities that would usher in a new Nigeria.

This disclosure is contained in a statement personally issued by Peter Obi on his official Twitter account on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Obi, who is a former governor of Anambra State, said that it seems like the earlier draft copy under review has made its way to the public, urging Nigerians to disregard what is being circulated.

What Peter Obi is saying

News continues after this ad

The statement from Peter Obi reads, ‘’We have not formally released our Manifesto. I will do so personally. It seems an earlier draft copy under review has made its way into the public space. Until I release the approved and final draft, please disregard what is being circulated.’’

This is a developing story

News continues after this ad