Amidst the heightened risk of terrorist attacks in Abuja, security operatives have dismantled a terror cell and arrested five Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) commanders and 30 fighters.

According to Punch, the suspects were captured in a joint operation launched by the Department of State Services (DSS), the National Intelligence Agency,(NIA), the police, and other security agencies.

It noted that the suspects were captured in Abuja at their hideouts in different locations and are being held in the custody of the DSS.

Recall the United Kingdom and the United States of America on Sunday warned their citizens in Nigeria of possible terrorist attacks in the country’s capital city, Abuja.

What you should know

Following the advisories from both governments, The United States Department of State authorized the departure of non-emergency U.S government employees from Nigeria,

Reacting to the advisories, the federal government, through the minister of information assured Nigerians that the Nigerian Armed Forces were on top of security challenges in the country.

The DSS also called on Nigerians to remain calm as similar warnings have been issued in the past.

The DSS said, “While advising that necessary precautions are taken by all and sundry, the populace is enjoined to remain alert and assist security agencies with useful information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around them,”

