The United State Department of State has authorized the departure of non-emergency U.S government employees from Nigeria, according to multiple sources including Reuters.

This is coming just days after the United States and the United Kingdom issued travel advisories on possible attacks in Nigeria’s capital city Abuja.

The travel advisories, issued on Sunday, warned UK and US citizens that the terrorists could attack public places including schools, places of worship, and public gatherings.

What the U.S State Department is saying

The state department noted that “The U.S. Embassy Abuja continues to have limited ability to provide emergency assistance to U.S. citizens in Nigeria.”

Recall that Nairametrics had reported on the travel advisories from the U.S and U.K governments about possible attacks in Abuja.

Both countries advised their citizens in Nigeria to stay alert, avoid all non-essential travels and review their personal security plans.

Following the advisories, the Department of State Services (DSS) called on Nigerians to remain calm as similar warnings have been issued in the past.

“While advising that necessary precautions are taken by all and sundry, the populace is enjoined to remain alert and assist security agencies with useful information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around them,” the DSS said.

