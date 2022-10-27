Prospective students who are interested in Migration and Intercultural relations and desire to work for prestigious international organizations may consider the Masters in Migration and Intercultural Relations. The good thing is that Erasmus Mundus Scholarships is offering grants to prospective students of the course.

A Master’s degree in Migration and Intercultural Relations opens the door to an international career with organizations such as the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the International Labour Organization (ILO), GIZ, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the World Food Programme, Caritas, and the Red Cross.

When you apply, you will be considered for a grant for a two-year degree in Migration and Intercultural Relations through the EMMIR program.

About EMMIR

The European Master in Migration and Intercultural Relations (EMMIR) is a multidisciplinary two-year Master’s course co-led by three African, four European, and two Asian partners, with the assistance of a larger network of associate partners.

EMMIR is a one-of-a-kind study program that takes an intercultural approach to migration. It provides students with extensive theoretical and methodological knowledge in migration studies, as well as the opportunity to perform fieldwork mostly in Asian, African, and European contexts.

Programme details

For two years, EMMIR students lead stimulating academic, professional, and personal lives. One of the program’s key elements is student mobility, which means that students spend each semester on a new mobility path.

EMMIR begins in Oldenburg, Germany, and all students transfer to Stavanger, Norway, in the second semester.

Students visit the partner university of their choice in the third semester, where they complete courses and a project-based internship.

A joint proposal colloquium held before the final semester results in the development of supervision groups that continue throughout the fourth semester to support research and thesis preparation.

The grant recipients will receive a monthly stipend of €1,400 for 24 months, as well as health insurance, university registration, and student service fees.

Scholarship recipients are obligated to cover the cost of mobility (such as travel, visa, vaccination, and residence permit costs) from their monthly stipends in accordance with the mandatory EMMIR mobility path. For travel and installation, there are no extra fees.

Eligibility

Applications are accepted from students all over the world that meets these criteria:

A first degree in a field relevant to migration studies (or be able to convincingly justify why you are switching fields),

A final grade from your last degree minimum of C+ or equivalent

Proficiency in English or a second language if English is your native language

The last degree from no more than 5 years ago (or be able to convincingly justify why you are returning to your studies), and

Knowledge of migration studies, intercultural relations, and empirical methods.

These requirements should be addressed in your application documents as well as in your Statement of Purpose.

How to Apply

Find the updated application form here .

Email here for any questions related to the application and admission processes.

The application opened on the 21st of October 2022 and will stay open until the 15th of January 2023 at 23:59 CET.

Self-funded students can continue to apply after this closing date until all places are full.