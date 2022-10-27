Leading insurance firm, Coronation Insurance Plc has announced the hosting of their webinar event on Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) insurance requirements on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, by 10 am.

The event which is expected to be virtual and themed, ‘Importance of Insurance for SMEs Insurance Requirements’, is expected to focus on the insurance requirements for a growing business as well as outline the risks and challenges faced by SMEs and how to mitigate these risks.

Coronation Insurance in its released schedule of activities stated that the first segment of the webinar will be a presentation delivered by Gbenga Ismail, Vice President of The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

This will thereafter be followed by a panel discussion with other leading professionals; Ayo Olojede, Head of Emerging Business, Africa Access Bank Plc; Louis Alozie, Country Manager, Nigeria and West Africa, Wordpay Inc. and Adebowale Adesona, Executive Director, Technical, Coronation Life Assurance Ltd. The session will be moderated by Wole Famurewa.

Speaking on the upcoming event, the Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Insurance, Olamide Olajolo, said, ‘Coronation Webinars is part of the Company’s thought leadership initiatives which is designed to provide relevant insights for both Corporate and Individual clients across various sectors of the economy.’’

On what to expect from the event

The insurance company said that the discussion will be lively with experienced professionals sharing their points of view, drawing on many years of their knowledge of SMEs and growing businesses as well as demonstrating the different types of risks and challenges faced by SMEs.

Others are that the event will offer an understanding of how to mitigate the insurance risks and different types of insurance offerings for this segment and then the session will provide an understanding of why Small and Medium-sized Enterprises need to ensure their businesses are protected, including assets, employees and against client lawsuits.

Coronation Insurance also stated that the proposed audience will be composed of business owners with Micro, Small, and Medium-sized businesses across various segments and sectors of the Nigerian economy.