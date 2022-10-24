Crypto investors wishing to profit from the crypto market must keep an eye on cryptocurrencies with promising signs of an excellent rally. Presently, some of the promising altcoins in the market aren’t that prominent, but experts believe they could be worth the attention in the coming months. This blog post contains crypto assets you should closely monitor now, as they’re poised for a profit-yielding run soon.

Master The Flow Blockchain

Flow (FLOW) is an ecosystem for web3 developers. The Blockchain platform makes building digital infrastructures seamless for the 8K+ developers on its platform while supporting 1K+ active projects by different brands. The carbon-free platform combines HotStuff, a proof-of-stake consensus, and multi-node to improve throughput and speed.

FLOW is the native currency on the platform. It fuels the network functionality and keeps it secure. The crypto asset boasts a $1.5+ billion market capitalization and was a big gainer in the previous bull run, especially during Q2 of 2021. It has had an opposite run this year, hitting a new all-time low.

However, the crypto asset is on the verge of making a recovery rally, which could yield a tangible profit for holders.

Enter The Future Of Finance With Quant

The Quant network is a decentralized network that utilizes a distributed ledger technology (Overledger) to connect blockchains across different networks. Quant solves the issue of interoperability in blockchains without affecting their proper functioning and efficiency. The operating system aims to reduce the huge unnecessary gaps between different blockchains using an over-ledger network.

Quant token (QNT) is responsible for purchasing licenses allowing developers to build anything on the platform. The token must have been locked for a year. It is also used to pay the fees for running gateways, read or write operations on the Overledger, etc.

The cryptocurrency is worth $2+ billion in the market and was one of the high-selling crypto assets in Q3 2021, peaking at a $428.38 market price. Currently, QNT has declined by 60%, but this decline could be a good opportunity for you to profit from the crypto asset when it experiences its next significant price increase.

Join The Cutest Cat Community With Big Eyes Coin

The meme coin has been making waves in the coin market since it went on presale. Its growing community and continued market buzz make it a crypto project you shouldn’t ignore. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has earned comparisons with top cryptocurrencies in the market due to its impressive stride. Big Eyes Coin raised over a million in its first presale week and raised about $7.49 million a few weeks later. The crypto project owes this impressive run to several factors, which include organized contests and other marketing strategies that increased the coin’s popularity.

Big Eyes Coin developers ensure the crypto asset isn’t “just another meme coin.” It has clear utility in DeFi, and the project will also dedicate part of its generated funds to charity. BIG has a total supply of 200 billion, with about 80% available to the community on presale. Each presale stage has a specified available amount for purchase. The amount available in the first four presale stages has been exhausted, and the fifth stage is also close to completion. The crypto asset could complete its presale soon, which could be a great miss if it eventually experiences a price surge.

Find Out More About Big Eyes Coin (BIG) In The Links Below:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL