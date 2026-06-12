As digital financial services continue to grow globally, cyber threats are becoming more advanced, more automated, and more financially damaging. In Nigeria, where digital payments are becoming a part of everyday life, these threats pose significant risks to both consumers and financial institutions. Industry reports continue to show that account takeover remains one of the […]

As digital financial services continue to grow globally, cyber threats are becoming more advanced, more automated, and more financially damaging.

In Nigeria, where digital payments are becoming a part of everyday life, these threats pose significant risks to both consumers and financial institutions.

Industry reports continue to show that account takeover remains one of the dominant fraud issues in Nigeria, accounting for a significant share of 43% banking-related losses reported to Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS).

Between early 2023 and mid-2025, the financial sector is estimated to have lost hundreds of billions of naira to digital fraud, while 281,500 user accounts have been exposed through breaches and leaks in Q1 alone.

Responding to this kind of threat environment requires more than a single line of defence. It requires a broader security model that combines intelligence, automation, identity verification, and ecosystem collaboration.

PalmPay, leading digital payments platform, has built its cybersecurity framework on a multi-layered security architecture designed to anticipate, detect, and mitigate risks before they escalate. Rather than relying on a single line of defence, PalmPay integrates AI-driven fraud monitoring, continuous risk assessment, behavioural analysis, and multi-layer authentication to strengthen account protection.

One important part of this approach is biometric and facial verification. As account takeover attempts increasingly exploit stolen credentials, identity verification has become one of the most effective tools in combating fraud. By combining facial verification with PIN and OTP authentication, PalmPay introduces multiple layers of protection that help ensure access is tied to the legitimate account owner, significantly reducing the risk of unauthorized access.

Complementing this is PalmPay’s Fraud Case Management System that enhances how potential fraud incidents are detected, analysed, and managed. By centralising fraud intelligence and enabling faster response times, the system helps security teams identify emerging patterns and intervene more proactively.

Ecosystem Collaboration

Cybersecurity does not stop at internal controls. Stronger outcomes also depend on collaboration across the wider financial ecosystems.

PalmPay continues to work with regulators, law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders to support stronger cybercrime detection and response capabilities. One example is collaboration with the Nigerian Cybersecurity Unit of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), including support through the provision of advanced equipment designed to enhance fraud detection and investigation capacity.

The company also recently collaborated with the Nigerian Data Protection Commission on a specialized data protection training to enhance internal data governance practices and advance compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) 2023.

These efforts reflect a broader view of security, one that recognizes that customer protection depends not only on technology, but also on governance, institutional cooperation , and responsible data handling.

PalmPay also believes that effective cybersecurity requires active participation from every stakeholder in the digital ecosystem. This is why user awareness remains an important part of its approach. Technology can reduce risk, but informed behavior remains one of the strongest protections against fraud.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, the future of cybersecurity will depend on organisations adopting intelligent, adaptive, and collaborative security models. AI-led security solutions are no longer optional; they are becoming essential to staying ahead of increasingly sophisticated threats, strengthening customer trust, and the digital economy.