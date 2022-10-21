The Anambra State Government has explained why it ordered the immediate shutdown of operations of all casinos and gaming centres in the state.

The government said that the action followed several complaints about the alleged fraudulent and criminal activities in some casinos and gaming centres.

This explanation is contained in a statement jointly signed by the Anambra State Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment & Tourism Donatus Onyenji, the Executive Chairman of the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service Richard Madiebo and the Commissioner for Homeland Affairs Chikodi Angra.

What Anambra State Government is saying

In the statement, the top officials claimed that the government received a worrisome number of petitions about the alleged manipulation of casino machines and non-transparency in the payment innings.

The statement said the allegations amounted to serious abuse of global best practices in the industry which the administration of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo would not condone.

Part of the statement said:

“This fraudulent practice will not be allowed to thrive under the watch of Prof Chukwuma Soludo’s administration and therefore must be dealt with immediately.

“Consequently, the Anambra State Government hereby directs operators of casino games in hotels, restaurants and bars to suspend all gaming and casino operations with immediate effect pending the conclusion of investigations.

“The government has therefore called for a meeting of all hotel owners and managers in the state on October 21 at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre.”

The statement also added that the hotel revalidation forms would be distributed at the venue for all categories of hotels and tourism enterprises and that any hotel that was not profiled or without a hotel license would be closed down according to the state tourism and hospitality law.

