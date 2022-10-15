The importance of secondary education in a child’s life cannot be overstated. Apart from being the link between primary and tertiary education, it also provides the child with the opportunity to gain more knowledge, acquire new skills, and choose a career path. After completing the requirements in primary school, children are promoted to secondary school, which is aimed at improving the child, as primary education clearly does not provide a child with all of the skills required for life.

In general, the British and American curricula are international educational standards that have earned a global reputation for quality; the more popular in Nigeria is the British curriculum. This is demonstrated by the fact that there are over 2,200 British curriculum schools worldwide, with the number of international schools based primarily on the British curriculum expected to increase to nearly 15,000 by 2025.

In Nigeria today, the purpose of education is to provide a solid foundation on which students can build in order to assess extraordinary opportunities, reach their full potential, and achieve greatness. However, most schools have fallen behind and are unable to provide these opportunities to children.

This is why some Nigerian parents make great sacrifices for their children to attend schools where they will thrive. Most of these schools are considered expensive for the average Nigerian because of the quality of the curriculum, quality of teachers, resources, affiliations, location etc., and because they adopt mainly the British or American educational system.

Here is a list and ranking by the cost of some of the most expensive schools in Nigeria beginning with the least expensive:

American International School, Lagos:

The school was founded in 1964 and is for preschool to grade 12. Its high school students graduate with a United States High School diploma, and they also have the option to earn an International Baccalaureate diploma.

There are bout 600+ students who make up the large and diverse student body at AISL, with about 30% of them being Americans. Significant portions of the student population come from students in India, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Canada, South Africa, Israel, Lebanon, and the Netherlands, while the remaining students come from more than 50 different countries.

Tuition costs $$28,049 for Middle school, and $32,165 for High school its 2022/23 academic session.

British International School

BIS is a multi-national, co-educational school that offers a British curriculum to students aged 11 to 18, located in Victoria Island and founded in 2001. It serves both the Nigerian community and expatriates seeking a British education in a global setting.

BIS is one of Nigeria’s most expensive schools which has established itself as a leading British-styled educational institution serving both Nigerian and expatriate students. It has both day and boarding students, with boarders accounting for roughly one-third of the current student body. Weekly boarding is available in addition to full boarding, and class sizes are limited to twenty students.

Students are prepared for the IGCSE and Advanced Level courses of Cambridge International Examinations (CIE). The school charges around N 6.1 million for day students and N8.1 million for boarding students. Lekki British International School:

Lekki British Senior School is Nigeria’s first British boarding school taking off in September 2000 in Lekki Phase 1. On its 25-acre campus, it offers preschool, junior high, and high school with a boarding school available for high school students. The school has a traditional British School environment that assists children in discovering and developing their unique talents.

Its mission is to create an environment where each individual can discover his or her academic potential in study, sports, and personal development.

The school provides preschool, junior school, high school, and advanced classes.

The tuition at Lekki British International School is approximately N4.6 million per annum for day students and N6.8 million for boarders per annum. Grange School:

A group of well-intentioned British expatriates established Grange School in 1958 with the goal of offering education on par with that found in the UK. The school is a non-profit, co-educational, independent day school that follows the English National Curriculum. It is located in Ikeja GRA on the mainland of Lagos, Nigeria.

There are 430 boys and girls in the primary section of Grange School, which includes the reception class through year 6, ranging in age from 4 to 11 years old. The secondary phase is years 7 through 11 with about 326 students between the ages of 11 and 16+.

Grange is regarded as one of Nigeria’s top schools by many parents from the middle class and upper class. The system allows parents, teachers, and students to collaborate on learning in the schools, which are for students between the ages of 5 and 16.

An off-campus “House” has been added to offer boarding services to parents and students, and it has a variety of well-maintained amenities that make for an inviting learning environment.

The school charges around N4.5 million for day students, and N6.5 million for boarders per session. Day Waterman College

The college was founded in 2008 and is located in Asu Village, close to Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria, less than an hour’s drive from Lagos, on 35 hectares of the natural landscape. There are about 500 students, ages 11 to 16, who attend this school.

The College provides top-notch facilities in a setting that is serene, natural, and conducive for concentration. These top-notch resources, like access to secure recreation areas, have been made available to support the learning environment.

Day Waterman College offers exceptional instruction that fosters leadership qualities and focuses on each student’s potential to succeed in the global community.

The college’s mission is to develop young people into leaders who will create the needed change in their country.

Students are strongly encouraged to participate in the extensive and varied co-curricular program offered by Day Waterman College in order to gain new skills, confidence, and self-awareness.

The fee for this school is N5.3 million per session and is full boarding only. Meadow Hall School, Lagos

Founded in July 2002 and located in Lekki II, Meadow Hall is a co-educational institution that uses an integrated curriculum that combines the Nigerian Curriculum and the British National Curriculum.

The school is dedicated to producing excellent, godly children who will reach their full potential in life, and boasts of top-notch facilities and emphases on both cognitive and non-cognitive learning.

The fees are around N3.2 million for day students and 5 million for boarders per session.