Kolomoni, a fully digital bank that provides financial services for the unbanked through its excellent consumer banking platform, has been named Africa’s Most Innovative savings/investment platform at the Africa Financial Technology Congress event held on October 1, 2022, in Lagos.

Kolomoni is a product of Cintrust Microfinance Bank, a subsidiary of CapitalSage Technology Limited, an integrated financial technology group. Founded in 2014 as a micro-lending business, the company has strategically evolved and consolidated its business offerings through the adoption of an innovative business model focused on people’s profound needs and value creation.

Speaking at the award ceremony, The Group Head, Marketing and Communications, CapitalSage, Ilabeshi Gabriel, described the award as a welcome testimonial to the company’s effort to achieve its three-pillared agenda. He said. “This award is an honour and, importantly, a testament to our vision to be the leading fintech partner in Africa. What we do at CapitalSage is guided by our pillars of financial inclusion, entrepreneurial development, and wealth creation, and that is what our flagship brand Kolomoni has been all about.”

“Kolomoni has evolved from just a savings product to a fully digital bank offering innovative savings, bill payment, and loan products to Nigerians on the one hand. On the other hand, under its Agent Banking Network, transactions worth billions of naira are performed monthly through our agents serving millions of customers across Nigeria and beyond.”

Continuing on the feats of the brand, Mr. Ilabeshi stated that Kolomoni is also achieving its goals to drive financial inclusion and entrepreneurial development and has partnered with the federal government for its National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP).

News continues after this ad

“In pursuing our goals of entrepreneurial development and financial inclusion, we are privileged to be on the N-SIP project by providing the POS terminal and technology framework needed. We also collaborated with SANEF to help train the awardee of the N-SIP in the business of agent banking to help them utilize the opportunities given to them by the federal government.”