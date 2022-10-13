Rico Swavey, a former BBNaija housemate has been announced dead following a ghastly accident.

His death was announced by Tobi Bakre, a colleague in the season three BBNAIja reality show in a Twitter post on Thursday morning.

According to the post shared, Bakre said, “we lost him. But thanks a lot guys. God knows best.”

Bakre had earlier launched a fundraiser on behalf of Rico Swavey on Wednesday on Twitter as he sought donation from the public.

Noting that Rico Swavey was on life support, he said, “Please help save Rico. He had a really bad car accident. We have to keep him on life support and continue to pay the rising medical bills while we pray for God’s miracle. We can’t do it alone. Please click on the link to donate at ricoswavey.com.”

Meanwhile, fans and celebrities have poured in condolence messages as they mourn the BBNaija star.

Phyna, @unusualphyna, the winner of the season seven BBNaija said, “Rico Swavey. He was so supportive and even came to my winner’s party. May God be with his family and friends.”

Rico Swavey 💔

@bella_okagbue, another season seven housemate noted, “Words have failed me, I don’t know how to react to this, but I know you’re in a better place. I pray God gives your family the strength in this time. God bless your soul, Rico swavey; rest in peace.”

@ormainy tweeted, “Oh my God!! I just saw a post with Rico Swavey’s photo and I thought it was the call to support. Only to see he has passed. Oh my God this is the worst news of 2022, I can’t even begin to wrap my head around this horror. My God!! Rico?

@DanielRegha tweeted, ”Rico Swavey’s death is truly heartbreaking, judging by what people say about him u can tell he’s a beautiful soul; What a loss. My deepest condolences to his grieving family. May God strengthen ’em & help ’em overcome this irreplaceable loss. RIP Rico. Gone but not forgotten.”

