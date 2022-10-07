The Nigerian Government stated that the reason Ethiopia stopped Nigerians from its “ visa on arrival” policy is due to insecurity, over the rising political situation in the country related to the Tigray War and others.

This was disclosed in a statement by Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

They added that the measure is aimed at better border control of the movement of persons into Ethiopia in view of the ongoing armed conflict.

What the FG said:

The Foreign Ministry said that Nigerians intending to travel to Ethiopia to obtain appropriate entry visas at the country’s embassy or via an electronic visa (e-visa) can do so through the country’s Immigration and Citizenship Service (ICS) portal at www.evisa.gov.et.

“The suspension applies to nationals of all countries bearing Standard Passports, who seek entry into Ethiopia and not specifically targeted at Nigerians.

“The Ethiopian authorities have explained that the measure is aimed at better border control of the movement of persons into Ethiopia in view of the ongoing armed conflict in the Northern part of the country,”

They added that the move by Ethiopia was temporary, pending improvement in the security situation in the country, and not a replacement of Ethiopia’s open visa policy, but urged Nigerians transiting through the Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to get the required valid entry visa to enable them access hotel facilities in the city.

“The general public is invited to take note of the new visa regime of the Federal Government of Ethiopia and be guided accordingly,”.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported earlier that In an email sent to its Nigerian travel partners, which was seen by Nairametrics, Ethiopian Airlines, said Ethiopia has stopped visa-on-arrival for all Nigerian citizens, and travel partners were advised to inform their clients about the change in policy.

The airline said henceforth, passengers are to obtain their visa at Ethiopian embassies in Abuja before traveling to the East African country unlike in the past when travelers were issued a visa on arrival.

The email read in part: “Please, be informed that effective immediately, no more visas on arrival for Nigerian citizens.”

The airline was however silent on the reasons for removing the country’s citizens from its visa-on-arrival regime, but a source close to the Ethiopia embassy in Abuja said this may not be unconnected with some bad characters regularly displayed by some citizens of the country in recent months outside the country.