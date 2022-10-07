Alberta, a province in Western Canada, has created a new immigrant path for Nigerian religious workers to secure permanent residency in Canada.

This was disclosed in a press release from Alberta province titled “New Immigration Path for Religious Workers”

By making this change, Alberta will join other provinces in extending its provincial immigration program to accept applications from religious leaders who meet the pastoral and spiritual needs of their communities.

What they are saying

The release said, “Religious newcomer professionals are now eligible to apply under the Alberta Opportunity Stream, Alberta Express Entry Stream, and Rural Renewal Stream to work with religious organizations and settle permanently in the province.”

Alberta Premier, Jason Kenney emphasized that religion is crucial to his community. He said, “Religious faith is a central part of the lives of huge numbers of Albertans. The spiritual health of our society is enlivened by diverse faith communities, all of whom share a commitment to serving the common good, particularly the most vulnerable.”

He added that “the worship of many faith communities depends on clergy and religious workers from overseas, but until now there has been no clear pathway for religious workers to obtain residency in Alberta. These changes will align Alberta with the policies of several other provinces, and will underscore the essential role that religious workers play in the health of Alberta communities.”

Kaycee Madu the minister of labour and immigration reaffirmed the importance of religion to the provision.

He said, “Many of Alberta’s cultural communities rely on spiritual leadership to help maintain their connection to their roots and to prepare for future challenges. Making it easier for spiritual leaders to come to Alberta is an important step to recognize the needs of immigrants and to help them make a home in our province.”

What you should know

If they meet the requirements, Nigerian religious workers can apply to the program through the Alberta Opportunity Stream, the Rural Renewal Stream, or the Alberta Express Entry Stream.

The Alberta Opportunity Stream is for temporary foreign employees who are already working in Alberta and have a full-time job offer in a suitable occupation from an Alberta company.

Individuals with a community-supported job offer to work in one of Alberta’s designated rural towns are eligible for the Rural Renewal Stream.

The Alberta Express Entry Stream permits Alberta to propose suitable applicants from the federal Express Entry system who have strong ties to Alberta or operate in an occupation that contributes to the province’s economic development and diversification.