The Court of Appeal has ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resume work with immediate effect.

The appellate court gave the order on Friday while ruling on ASUU’s application seeking leave of court to appeal the order of the National Industrial Court made on September 1.

The three-member panel, led by Justice Hamman Barka held that for ASUU to file an appeal, it must first obey the order of the National Industrial Court, or else the appeal will be deemed incompetent before the court,

The panel granted ASUU leave to appeal the order with a condition that it must first obey the order and return to class immediately.

The panel asked ASUU to file its notice of appeal within 7 days after showing evidence that its members have resumed work.

In case you missed it

Recall on Wednesday, the appellate court asked both parties to opt for an out-of-court settlement in the resolution of the dispute between them. However, they both returned to court saying the settlement failed.

