The Nigerian Bourse (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, weighing down the broad market by 323 basis points. The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 3.23% to close at 47,260.89 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N858 billion to close at N25.74 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 10.64%. The stock market has advanced by 4,544.45 basis points since the start of the year.

The SWOOTs capitalization closed negative driven by changes in MTN and AIRTEL and at the end of the trading session.

Market breadth closed negative as GEREGU led 14 gainers, and 23 Losers topped by AIRTELAFRI at the end of today’s session.

On a sectoral level, 4 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative with NGX Insurance, Banking, Industrial, and Consumer goods indices were down 0.31%, 0.86, 0.32 and 0.11% respectively while NGX Oil and Gas index was flat.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 47,260.89 points

Previous ASI: 48,836.70 points

% Day Change: 3.23%

% Y-t-D: 10.64%

Market Cap (N): 26.60 trillion

Volume: 140,670,760

Value (N): 2.53 billion

Deals: 4,371

NGX Top ASI gainers

GEREGU up +9.91% to close at N120.90

LIVESTOCK up +9.80% to close at N1.12

CUTIX up +8.00% to close at N2.16

CORNERST up +3.92% to close at N0.53

FCMB up +3.83% to close at N3.25

NGX Top ASI losers

AIRTELAFRI down – 10.00% to close at N1800

PRESCO down – 9.99% to close at N128.35

OKOMUOIL down – 9.98% to close at N169.50

HONYFLOUR down – 8.62% to close at N2.11

REDSTARS down – 8.59% to close at N2.12

Top 3 by Volume

GTCO – 27,729,958

STERLNBANK – 25,429,504

ZENITHBANK – 14,400,498

Top 3 by Value

GEREGU – 586,759,777.20

GTCO – 471,484,538.55

ZENITHBANK – N276,453,117.5