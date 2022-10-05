The federal government has announced the appointment of Honourable Sunday Adepoju as the new postmaster general/chief executive officer (PMG), for the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST). This followed the recent suspension of Dr. Ismail Adewusi, who was appointed as the PMG in 2019.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson to the minister of communications and digital economy, Uwa Suleiman, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of the new PMG, following the recommendations made by the minister, Isa Pantami.

The new postmaster general of NIPOST is appointed for an initial term of five (5) years. The statement described Adepoju as a professional accountant and a former member of the Federal House of Representatives from 2011 – 2015 and 2015 – 2019, representing Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency.

What you should know

During the tenure of the suspended PMG, Adewusi, the federal government declared that NIPOST was the agency authorized to produce and collect stamp duties across the country. By that declaration, NIPOST reclaimed the right to collect stamp duties from the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

The immediate past PMG was suspended over issues relating to the contentious stamp duty and alleged financial misappropriation.

Adewusi was reported to have been in a superiority tussle with some members of the NIPOST board, which also contributed to his suspension.

The new PMG, Adepoju, hails from Ibarapa East Local Government of Oyo State, the same as the immediate past PMG, Adewusi.

NIPOST is under the supervision of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.